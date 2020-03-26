Cheniere Energy Down 46.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (LNG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) on January 23rd, 2020 at $62.43. In approximately 2 months, Cheniere Energy has returned 46.64% as of today's recent price of $33.31.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cheniere Energy have traded between a low of $27.06 and a high of $70.49 and are now at $33.31, which is 23% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is an energy company focused on LNG-related businesses. The Company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminals and liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipelines. Cheniere Energy manages and operates projects in Louisiana and Texas.

