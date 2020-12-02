Chemung Finl Crp Shares Down 7.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CHMG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Chemung Finl Crp (NASDAQ:CHMG) on December 10th, 2019 at $43.31. In approximately 2 months, Chemung Finl Crp has returned 7.64% as of today's recent price of $40.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Chemung Finl Crp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $38.31 and a high of $51.00 and are now at $40.00, 4% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% lower and 0.96% lower over the past week, respectively.

Chemung Financial Corporation is the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service commercial bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of loans. Chemung Canal Trust operates in Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga counties, and New York.

