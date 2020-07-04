Chemours Co Shares Down 49.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) on February 26th, 2020 at $15.96. In approximately 1 month, Chemours Co has returned 49.55% as of today's recent price of $8.05.

Over the past year, Chemours Co has traded in a range of $7.02 to $41.60 and is now at $8.13, 16% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.2%.

The Chemours Company manufactures and distributes performance chemicals. The Company produces titanium dioxide, refrigerants, industrial fluoropolymer resins, and industrial and specialty chemicals for gold producing, oil refining, agriculture, and other industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Chemours Co.

