Chemours Co Down 4.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) on January 22nd, 2020 at $16.39. In approximately 3 weeks, Chemours Co has returned 4.85% as of today's recent price of $15.59.

Over the past year, Chemours Co has traded in a range of $11.71 to $41.60 and is now at $15.62, 33% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.9%.

The Chemours Company manufactures and distributes performance chemicals. The Company produces titanium dioxide, refrigerants, industrial fluoropolymer resins, and industrial and specialty chemicals for gold producing, oil refining, agriculture, and other industries.

