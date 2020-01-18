Chemocentryx Inc Shares Up 30.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CCXI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) on November 26th, 2019 at $33.45. In approximately 2 months, Chemocentryx Inc has returned 30.54% as of today's recent price of $43.66.

Over the past year, Chemocentryx Inchas traded in a range of $0.00 to $41.33 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 4.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 10.7%.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company researches orally-administered small-molecule therapies for inflammatory diseases.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Chemocentryx Inc shares.

Log in and add Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.