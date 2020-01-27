Chemocentryx Inc Shares Up 19.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CCXI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) on November 26th, 2019 at $33.45. In approximately 2 months, Chemocentryx Inc has returned 19.42% as of today's recent price of $39.94.

Chemocentryx Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.21 and a 52-week low of $6.19 and are now trading 545% above that low price at $39.94 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 4.44% higher and 10.48% higher over the past week, respectively.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company researches orally-administered small-molecule therapies for inflammatory diseases.

