Chemocentryx Inc Up 23.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CCXI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) on April 6th, 2020 at $41.81. In approximately 2 weeks, Chemocentryx Inc has returned 23.56% as of today's recent price of $51.66.

Over the past year, Chemocentryx Inc has traded in a range of $6.19 to $53.78 and is now at $52.21, 743% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 2.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company researches orally-administered small-molecule therapies for inflammatory diseases.

