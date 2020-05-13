Chegg Inc Shares (CHGG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) on March 24th, 2020 at $35.78. In approximately 2 months, Chegg Inc has returned 80.91% as of today's recent price of $64.73.

In the past 52 weeks, Chegg Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.89 and a high of $65.42 and are now at $64.73, 150% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.6%.

Chegg, Inc. provides online educational platform. The Company offers homework help, course selection, note taking, manuals, and textbook rentals services. Chegg serves customers throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Chegg Inc.

Log in and add Chegg Inc (CHGG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.