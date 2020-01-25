Chegg Inc Has Returned 32.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CHGG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) on October 14th, 2019 at $32.36. In approximately 3 months, Chegg Inc has returned 32.04% as of today's recent price of $42.72.

Chegg Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.22 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

Chegg, Inc. provides online educational platform. The Company offers homework help, course selection, note taking, manuals, and textbook rentals services. Chegg serves customers throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Chegg Inc shares.

Log in and add Chegg Inc (CHGG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.