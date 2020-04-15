Chegg Inc Has Returned 11.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CHGG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) on March 24th, 2020 at $35.78. In approximately 3 weeks, Chegg Inc has returned 11.24% as of today's recent price of $39.80.

Chegg Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.22 and a 52-week low of $25.89 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $39.80 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0.27% lower over the past week, respectively.

Chegg, Inc. provides online educational platform. The Company offers homework help, course selection, note taking, manuals, and textbook rentals services. Chegg serves customers throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Chegg Inc shares.

