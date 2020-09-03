Chefs Warehouse Has Returned 27.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CHEF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Chefs Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) on February 21st, 2020 at $36.23. In approximately 2 weeks, Chefs Warehouse has returned 27.62% as of today's recent price of $26.22.

Over the past year, Chefs Warehouse has traded in a range of $25.36 to $42.06 and is now at $26.22, 3% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.3% lower and 1.63% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. operates as a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, and specialty food stores.

