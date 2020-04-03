Chatham Lodging Has Returned 18.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CLDT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) on January 29th, 2020 at $16.97. In approximately 1 month, Chatham Lodging has returned 18.68% as of today's recent price of $13.80.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chatham Lodging have traded between a low of $13.39 and a high of $20.66 and are now at $13.80, which is 3% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel investment company. The Company invests in upscale extended-stay, select-service, and full service hotels. Chatham's properties are located in major markets with high barriers to entry, near primary demand generators for both business and leisure guests.

