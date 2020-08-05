Chatham Lodging Up 14.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CLDT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) on March 25th, 2020 at $5.66. In approximately 1 month, Chatham Lodging has returned 14.94% as of today's recent price of $6.50.

In the past 52 weeks, Chatham Lodging share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.44 and a high of $20.49 and are now at $6.50, 89% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 9.2%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel investment company. The Company invests in upscale extended-stay, select-service, and full service hotels. Chatham's properties are located in major markets with high barriers to entry, near primary demand generators for both business and leisure guests.

