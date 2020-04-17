Chase Corp Has Returned 20.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CCF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chase Corp (AMEX:CCF) on March 20th, 2020 at $71.54. In approximately 4 weeks, Chase Corp has returned 20.82% as of today's recent price of $86.43.

In the past 52 weeks, Chase Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $52.00 and a high of $126.70 and are now at $86.43, 66% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Chase Corporation manufactures protective coatings and tape products. The Company's products consist of insulating and conducting materials, protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants, protectants for highway bridge deck metal surfaces, thermo-electric insulation, and moisture protective coatings. Chase, through its subsidiary, provides circuit board assembly service.

