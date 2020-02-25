Chase Corp Has Returned 20.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CCF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Chase Corp (AMEX:CCF) on January 3rd, 2020 at $114.57. In approximately 2 months, Chase Corp has returned 20.77% as of today's recent price of $90.77.

Chase Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $126.70 and a 52-week low of $80.51 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $91.48 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Chase Corporation manufactures protective coatings and tape products. The Company's products consist of insulating and conducting materials, protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants, protectants for highway bridge deck metal surfaces, thermo-electric insulation, and moisture protective coatings. Chase, through its subsidiary, provides circuit board assembly service.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Chase Corp.

Log in and add Chase Corp (CCF) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.