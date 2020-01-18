Charter Commun-A Has Returned 26.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CHTR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR) on August 27th, 2019 at $398.22. In approximately 5 months, Charter Commun-A has returned 26.24% as of today's recent price of $502.73.

Over the past year, Charter Commun-Ahas traded in a range of $0.00 to $517.07 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a cable telecommunications company. The Company offers cable broadcasting, internet, voice, and other business services. Charter Communications serves customers in the United States.

