Chart Industries Shares Down 56.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (GTLS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) on February 25th, 2020 at $64.22. In approximately 2 weeks, Chart Industries has returned 56.56% as of today's recent price of $27.90.

Over the past year, Chart Industrieshas traded in a range of $25.55 to $95.66 and are now at $27.90. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global manufacturer of equipment used in the production, storage, and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The Company's products include vacuum-insulated containment vessels, heat exchangers, cold boxes, and other cryogenic components.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Chart Industries.

