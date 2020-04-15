Chart Industries Has Returned 26.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GTLS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) on March 24th, 2020 at $21.22. In approximately 3 weeks, Chart Industries has returned 26.63% as of today's recent price of $26.87.

In the past 52 weeks, Chart Industries share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.00 and a high of $93.75 and are now at $26.87, 79% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global manufacturer of equipment used in the production, storage, and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The Company's products include vacuum-insulated containment vessels, heat exchangers, cold boxes, and other cryogenic components.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Chart Industries shares.

