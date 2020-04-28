Chart Industries Up 66.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (GTLS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) on March 24th, 2020 at $21.22. In approximately 1 month, Chart Industries has returned 66.35% as of today's recent price of $35.30.

Chart Industries share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $93.52 and a 52-week low of $15.00 and are now trading 135% above that low price at $35.30 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global manufacturer of equipment used in the production, storage, and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The Company's products include vacuum-insulated containment vessels, heat exchangers, cold boxes, and other cryogenic components.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Chart Industries shares.

Log in and add Chart Industries (GTLS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.