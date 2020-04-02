MySmarTrend
Charles River La Up 16.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CRL)

Written on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 1:13am
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Charles River La (NYSE:CRL) on October 15th, 2019 at $134.02. In approximately 4 months, Charles River La has returned 16.03% as of today's recent price of $155.51.

Over the past year, Charles River La has traded in a range of $116.90 to $161.39 and is now at $155.62, 33% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 0.70% higher over the past week, respectively.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides research tools and support services for drug discovery and development. The Company offers animal research models in research and development for new drugs, devices, and therapies. Charles River Laboratories International serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, and academic institutions worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Charles River La shares.

