Ch Robinson Has Returned 3.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CHRW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ch Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) on January 29th, 2020 at $73.48. In approximately 1 month, Ch Robinson has returned 3.71% as of today's recent price of $70.75.

In the past 52 weeks, Ch Robinson share prices have been bracketed by a low of $67.14 and a high of $91.97 and are now at $70.34, 5% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 0.65% lower over the past week, respectively.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation services and logistics solutions. The Company operates a network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. C.H. Robinson offers a variety of logistics services, such as fresh produce sourcing and freight consolidation.

