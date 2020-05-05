Ch Robinson Up 4.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CHRW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ch Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) on March 20th, 2020 at $66.84. In approximately 2 month, Ch Robinson has returned 4.64% as of today's recent price of $69.94.

In the past 52 weeks, Ch Robinson share prices have been bracketed by a low of $56.94 and a high of $91.23 and are now at $70.02, 23% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation services and logistics solutions. The Company operates a network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. C.H. Robinson offers a variety of logistics services, such as fresh produce sourcing and freight consolidation.

