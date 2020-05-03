Cf Industries Ho Has Returned 15.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cf Industries Ho (NYSE:CF) on January 6th, 2020 at $45.62. In approximately 2 months, Cf Industries Ho has returned 15.06% as of today's recent price of $38.75.

Cf Industries Ho share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $55.15 and a 52-week low of $35.18 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $38.75 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen and phosphate fertilizer products globally. The Company offers products in the nitrogen segment includes ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, ammonium nitrate, diesel exhaust fluid, and aqua ammonia. CF Industries Holdings provides phosphate segment are diammonium and monoammonium phosphate.

