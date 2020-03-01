Cerner Corp Up 4.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CERN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) on November 25th, 2019 at $70.22. In approximately 1 month, Cerner Corp has returned 4.85% as of today's recent price of $73.62.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cerner Corp have traded between a low of $50.51 and a high of $76.47 and are now at $73.56, which is 46% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Cerner Corporation is a worldwide supplier of healthcare solutions and services. The Company's solutions are designed to optimize clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare organizations ranging from single-doctor practices, to health systems, to entire countries, for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, and for the healthcare commerce system.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cerner Corp shares.

