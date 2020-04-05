Century Communit Up 34.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CCS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Century Communit (NYSE:CCS) on April 7th, 2020 at $15.77. In approximately 4 weeks, Century Communit has returned 34.24% as of today's recent price of $21.17.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Century Communit have traded between a low of $9.04 and a high of $39.31 and are now at $21.17, which is 134% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% lower and 7.96% lower over the past week, respectively.

Century Communities, Inc. operates as a home building and construction company. The Company offers acquisition, development, construction, marketing, sale and management services for various residential projects. Century Communities serves clients in the United States.

