Century Banc -A Has Returned 33.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CNBKA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Century Banc -A (NASDAQ:CNBKA) on January 30th, 2020 at $87.52. In approximately 1 month, Century Banc -A has returned 33.73% as of today's recent price of $58.00.

Century Banc -A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.70 and the current low of $55.81 and are currently at $58.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Century Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides a full range of banking services to individual, business, and municipal customers through a network of offices in eastern Massachusetts.

