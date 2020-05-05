Central Securities Corp Shares Up 9.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CET)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Central Securities Corp (AMEX:CET) on March 25th, 2020 at $25.87. In approximately 1 month, Central Securities Corp has returned 9.01% as of today's recent price of $28.20.

Central Securities Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.04 and a 52-week low of $19.40 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $28.20 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% lower and 1.02% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Central Securities Corp shares.

