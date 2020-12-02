Centene Corp Has Returned 40.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CNC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) on October 18th, 2019 at $46.87. In approximately 4 months, Centene Corp has returned 40.08% as of today's recent price of $65.65.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Centene Corp have traded between a low of $41.62 and a high of $68.64 and are now at $65.65, which is 58% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-line managed care organization that provides medicaid and medicaid-related programs. The Company offers health plans in several states. Centene also provides specialty services including behavioral health, nurse triage, and treatment compliance.

