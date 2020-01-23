Centene Corp Up 42.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CNC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) on October 18th, 2019 at $46.87. In approximately 3 months, Centene Corp has returned 42.45% as of today's recent price of $66.76.

Centene Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.25 and a 52-week low of $41.62 and are now trading 60% above that low price at $66.76 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% higher and 0.94% higher over the past week, respectively.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-line managed care organization that provides medicaid and medicaid-related programs. The Company offers health plans in several states. Centene also provides specialty services including behavioral health, nurse triage, and treatment compliance.

