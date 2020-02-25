Celanese Corp-A Down 15.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Celanese Corp-A (NYSE:CE) on January 3rd, 2020 at $120.27. In approximately 2 months, Celanese Corp-A has returned 15.61% as of today's recent price of $101.49.

Over the past year, Celanese Corp-A has traded in a range of $94.73 to $128.88 and is now at $101.49, 7% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Celanese Corporation operates as a global integrated producer of chemicals and advanced materials. The Company offers products such as acetyl, acetate, vinyl emulsion, and engineered polymers. Celanese operations serves customers worldwide.

