Celanese Corp-A Up 9.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Celanese Corp-A (NYSE:CE) on March 25th, 2020 at $70.62. In approximately 1 month, Celanese Corp-A has returned 9.86% as of today's recent price of $77.58.

In the past 52 weeks, Celanese Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $52.70 and a high of $128.88 and are now at $77.58, 47% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Celanese Corporation operates as a global integrated producer of chemicals and advanced materials. The Company offers products such as acetyl, acetate, vinyl emulsion, and engineered polymers. Celanese operations serves customers worldwide.

