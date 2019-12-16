Cdw Corp/De Up 20.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CDW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) on August 22nd, 2019 at $116.63. In approximately 4 months, Cdw Corp/De has returned 20.21% as of today's recent price of $140.20.

In the past 52 weeks, Cdw Corp/De share prices have been bracketed by a low of $74.32 and a high of $141.45 and are now at $140.20, 89% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.91% higher and 1.15% higher over the past week, respectively.

CDW Corporation of Delaware provides information technology products and services. The Company offers hardware, software, computer peripherals, cloud computing, mobile devices, network communication, and security solutions. CDW serves business, government, education, and healthcare customers throughout North America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cdw Corp/De shares.

Log in and add Cdw Corp/De (CDW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.