Cdw Corp/De Up 18.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CDW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) on August 22nd, 2019 at $116.63. In approximately 5 months, Cdw Corp/De has returned 18.80% as of today's recent price of $138.56.

Over the past year, Cdw Corp/De has traded in a range of $79.77 to $146.09 and is now at $138.56, 74% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

CDW Corporation of Delaware provides information technology products and services. The Company offers hardware, software, computer peripherals, cloud computing, mobile devices, network communication, and security solutions. CDW serves business, government, education, and healthcare customers throughout North America.

