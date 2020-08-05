Cdk Global Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CDK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) on April 9th, 2020 at $36.03. In approximately 4 weeks, Cdk Global Inc has returned 10.91% as of today's recent price of $39.96.

In the past 52 weeks, Cdk Global Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.12 and a high of $57.00 and are now at $39.01, 34% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

CDK Global, Inc. is a provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cdk Global Inc.

