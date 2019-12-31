Cdk Global Inc Up 12.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CDK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) on October 21st, 2019 at $48.82. In approximately 2 months, Cdk Global Inc has returned 12.23% as of today's recent price of $54.79.

Cdk Global Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.90 and a 52-week low of $41.50 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $54.79 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

CDK Global, Inc. is a provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles.

