Cbiz Inc Shares Up 31.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CBZ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) on July 16th, 2019 at $20.82. In approximately 5 months, Cbiz Inc has returned 31.41% as of today's recent price of $27.36.

Cbiz Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.33 and a 52-week low of $18.64 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $27.36 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services to companies throughout the United States. The Company offers accounting and tax, employee benefits, wealth management, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and HR consulting services. CBIZ also provides internal audit, litigation advisory, healthcare consulting, medical practice management, and other services.

