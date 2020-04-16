Cbiz Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CBZ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) on March 26th, 2020 at $20.45. In approximately 3 weeks, Cbiz Inc has returned 5.23% as of today's recent price of $21.52.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cbiz Inc have traded between a low of $16.85 and a high of $28.73 and are now at $21.52, which is 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services to companies throughout the United States. The Company offers accounting and tax, employee benefits, wealth management, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and HR consulting services. CBIZ also provides internal audit, litigation advisory, healthcare consulting, medical practice management, and other services.

