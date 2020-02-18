Cavco Industries Has Returned 78.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CVCO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) on April 5th, 2019 at $128.98. In approximately 11 months, Cavco Industries has returned 78.20% as of today's recent price of $229.84.

Over the past year, Cavco Industries has traded in a range of $112.00 to $236.10 and is now at $229.84, 105% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.5%.

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and manufactures systems-built structures. The Company offers manufactured and modular homes, commercial buildings, park model RV's, and vacation cabins. Cavco Industries also provides a wide range of insurance products for manufactured home owners, as well as a variety of homebuyer financing options.

