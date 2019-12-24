Cavco Industries Up 49.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CVCO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) on April 5th, 2019 at $128.98. In approximately 9 months, Cavco Industries has returned 49.53% as of today's recent price of $192.87.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cavco Industries have traded between a low of $112.00 and a high of $210.00 and are now at $192.87, which is 72% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% higher and 0.15% higher over the past week, respectively.

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and manufactures systems-built structures. The Company offers manufactured and modular homes, commercial buildings, park model RV's, and vacation cabins. Cavco Industries also provides a wide range of insurance products for manufactured home owners, as well as a variety of homebuyer financing options.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cavco Industries shares.

Log in and add Cavco Industries (CVCO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.