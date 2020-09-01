Cato Corp-A Up 29.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CATO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cato Corp-A (NYSE:CATO) on July 11th, 2019 at $13.55. In approximately 6 months, Cato Corp-A has returned 29.79% as of today's recent price of $17.58.

Cato Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.73 and a 52-week low of $11.85 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $17.58 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

The Cato Corporation and its subsidiaries operate and manage fashion stores. The Company offers merchandises, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear, as well as dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, handbags, men's wear, and lines for kids and newborns. Cato operates throughout the United States.

