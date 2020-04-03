Cathay General B Shares Down 17.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CATY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cathay General B (NASDAQ:CATY) on January 22nd, 2020 at $37.08. In approximately 1 month, Cathay General B has returned 17.66% as of today's recent price of $30.53.

Over the past year, Cathay General B has traded in a range of $30.17 to $38.91 and is now at $30.53, 1% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank. The Bank accepts deposits and originates various loans, and offers trade financing, spot and forward contracts, internet banking, global investment services, and other services. Cathay Bank operates in California, New York, Texas, Washington, and Massachusetts.

