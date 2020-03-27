Cathay General B Down 44.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CATY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cathay General B (NASDAQ:CATY) on January 22nd, 2020 at $37.08. In approximately 2 months, Cathay General B has returned 44.42% as of today's recent price of $20.61.

In the past 52 weeks, Cathay General B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.58 and a high of $38.91 and are now at $20.61, 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.8% lower and 4.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank. The Bank accepts deposits and originates various loans, and offers trade financing, spot and forward contracts, internet banking, global investment services, and other services. Cathay Bank operates in California, New York, Texas, Washington, and Massachusetts.

