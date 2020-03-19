Caterpillar Inc Has Returned 23.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CAT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) on February 25th, 2020 at $130.70. In approximately 3 weeks, Caterpillar Inc has returned 23.49% as of today's recent price of $100.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Caterpillar Inc have traded between a low of $87.50 and a high of $149.96 and are now at $99.36, which is 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Caterpillar Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets construction, mining, and forestry machinery. The Company also manufactures engines and other related parts for its equipment, and offers financing and insurance. Caterpillar distributes its products through a worldwide organization of dealers.

