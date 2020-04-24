Catchmark Timb-A Shares (CTT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Catchmark Timb-A (NYSE:CTT) on March 26th, 2020 at $7.54. In approximately 4 weeks, Catchmark Timb-A has returned 10.42% as of today's recent price of $6.75.

Catchmark Timb-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.54 and a 52-week low of $5.13 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $6.75 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.72% lower and 3.61% lower over the past week, respectively.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company engages in timberland ownership and management, without ownership of any forest products and other manufacturing operations. CatchMark Timber Trust serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Catchmark Timb-A.

Log in and add Catchmark Timb-A (CTT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.