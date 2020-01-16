Catchmark Timb-A Has Returned 40.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CTT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Catchmark Timb-A (NYSE:CTT) on January 7th, 2019 at $7.81. In approximately 12 months, Catchmark Timb-A has returned 40.17% as of today's recent price of $10.94.

Over the past year, Catchmark Timb-A has traded in a range of $8.08 to $12.54 and is now at $10.94, 35% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% higher and 0.4% lower over the past week, respectively.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company engages in timberland ownership and management, without ownership of any forest products and other manufacturing operations. CatchMark Timber Trust serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Catchmark Timb-A shares.

Log in and add Catchmark Timb-A (CTT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.