Catalent Inc Shares (CTLT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) on March 25th, 2020 at $47.96. In approximately 3 weeks, Catalent Inc has returned 15.69% as of today's recent price of $55.48.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Catalent Inc have traded between a low of $31.04 and a high of $68.78 and are now at $55.48, which is 79% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products. The Company's oral, injectable, and respiratory delivery technologies address the diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics, and consumer health products.

