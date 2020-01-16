Catalent Inc Shares Up 21.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CTLT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) on October 28th, 2019 at $49.89. In approximately 3 months, Catalent Inc has returned 21.95% as of today's recent price of $60.84.

Over the past year, Catalent Inc has traded in a range of $33.30 to $60.83 and is now at $60.84, 83% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% higher and 1.25% higher over the past week, respectively.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products. The Company's oral, injectable, and respiratory delivery technologies address the diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics, and consumer health products.

