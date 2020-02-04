Casella Waste Shares Down 26.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CWST)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Casella Waste (NASDAQ:CWST) on February 28th, 2020 at $48.65. In approximately 1 month, Casella Waste has returned 26.30% as of today's recent price of $35.85.

Over the past year, Casella Waste has traded in a range of $32.07 to $56.14 and is now at $35.85, 12% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 1.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. provides integrated and non-hazardous solid waste services throughout the Eastern United States. The Company offers collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services, generates steam, and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials.

