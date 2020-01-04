Carter'S Inc Shares Down 30.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CRI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Carter'S Inc (:CRI) on February 24th, 2020 at $94.93. In approximately 1 month, Carter'S Inc has returned 30.48% as of today's recent price of $66.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Carter'S Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $62.91 and a high of $112.46 and are now at $66.00, 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Carter's, Inc. markets baby and young children's apparel in the United States. The Company's brands are sold to national department stores, chain and specialty stores, discount retailers, and its own retail stores.

