Carriage Service Has Returned 21.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CSV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Carriage Service (NYSE:CSV) on January 8th, 2020 at $25.17. In approximately 2 months, Carriage Service has returned 21.93% as of today's recent price of $19.65.

Carriage Service share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.50 and a 52-week low of $16.58 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $20.60 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Carriage Services, Inc. operates funeral homes and cemeteries in the United States. The Company provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials, and cremations. Carriage Services also sells related products and merchandise such as caskets, burial vaults, garments, and memorials.

